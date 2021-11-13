Mason Mount Set for Early Chelsea Return After Gareth Southgate Makes England Admission

England boss Gareth Southgate has admitted Mason Mount is unlikely to be available for their World Cup qualifier against San Marino.

The 22-year-old missed the 5-0 win over Albania on Friday night after he had dental surgery following a tooth problem.

He has yet to join up with the Three Lions and is now all but out of their match against San Marino on Monday evening.

After England's thrashing of Albania, Southgate provided an update on Mount's availability and confirmed it would be 'very unlikely' if he is available for selection.

“Luke (Shaw) and Mason are very unlikely to joins us. It looks like we will run out of time with those two," said Southgate. "But I will make changes definitely (against San Marino)."

Following their win over Albania, England now only need one point to secure qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

Mount had his wisdom teeth removed earlier this week and is now likely to head back to Chelsea as they prepare for the clash against Leicester City at the King Power next Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel will hope the England international has fully recovered from his surgery and will be in contention to face the Foxes as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

