Mason Mount Shows Off Pre-Season Workout Ahead of Chelsea Return

Chelsea star Mason Mount has provided an insight into his pre-season preparations as he nears a return to club training.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign with the Blues, and played a key role in their Champions League winning run and fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

After bagging nine goals and nine assists in 54 outings across all competitions for his boyhood club last term, Mount starred for England on their journey to the final of the European Championships, where Gareth Southgate's side came up just short against Italy.

Currently on holiday after being released from international duty, the Portsmouth-born midfielder gave a peek into how he has been working to maintain his fitness as he is set to return to pre-season training in the coming weeks.

The Cobham graduate put up an Instagram post on Sunday, in which he can be seen putting in the hard yards by working on his pace and stamina, and whose captain read: "Raring to return!"

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has already welcomed back several first-team players to pre-season training, such as Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, N'Golo Kanté and Hakim Ziyech, while others involved in the European Championships and Copa America are expected to return soon.

Mount is raring to go after enduring a stellar campaign for the Blues, as he became one of the first names of the teamsheet owing to the consistency in his displays throughout the campaign, regardless of where he was operated.

The youngster has been tipped to kick on from his side's European triumph by mounting a sustained challenge on the domestic front following Chelsea's strong finish to the league campaign last term.

