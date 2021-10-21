Mason Mount Tells Chelsea Squad to Seize Opportunity in Premier League

Mason Mount believes Chelsea's upcoming fixtures in the Premier League provide them with a good opportunity to maintain their spot at the top.

Chelsea face Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley in their next outings in the league prior to the international break in November.

Thomas Tuchel's site are currently top of the league despite a tough opening eight games which has included matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Brentford. They have only suffered one defeat. That came at home to Pep Guardiola's side.

Now they have a 'favourable' set of fixtures ahead of them, which could leave them in a strong position should they come out unscathed when the international break comes around.

Mount recognises the chance Chelsea have to push on in the league but insists it will be tough.

"It’s obviously an opportunity, but if you look at the games coming up, they are going to be just as tough as what we’ve had already this season," said Mount.

"They are teams that fight and give everything, it’s going to tough games, every games a tough game, so if you look at how we’ve played and where we are in the league at the moment, it’s a massive positive because I don’t think we’ve hit the heights of where we could be.

"We’ve still got gears to go, we’re always working hard on that, and hopefully over the next couple of games we can get the three points and still be high up in the league."

Chelsea will have to play most of the games without forward Romelu Lukaku who is expected to be out for several weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

