Mason Mount tipped to become next Chelsea captain

Mason Mount is being talked about inside Chelsea as becoming the next captain of the club.

The 22-year-old has become one of, if not the most influential players in the Chelsea side, even battling through the change of manager mid-season which was a first for the midfielder.

Mount has excelled since his breakthrough into the first-team last season and has been rewarded with the captaincy twice - first getting it in Frank Lampard's final game in charge in January against Luton Town.

He was also given the armband last Sunday against Sheffield United, and there is suggestion that he could be the next skipper at the club.

As per the Athletic, they claim that 'many inside and outside Chelsea are already talking about him as the next full-time leader of this squad'.

Cesar Azpilicueta is the current captain of the club but Mount is being tipped to take the armband off the Spaniard.

Mount recently admitted that he has learned a lot from being given the captain's armband.

"It has been a bit of a roller-coaster over the last couple of months but it has been a valuable experience; I have learned a lot after being captain for the first time."

