Mason Mount: Tough Couple of Weeks But Chelsea Remain Focused

Mason Mount says Chelsea are giving it everything despite a tough couple of weeks for the club.

The 23-year-old provided both assists in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday evening. 

Mount played a fine cross for Romelu Lukaku to open the scoring, before playing it to Hakim Ziyech who fired into the bottom corner from range.

Takeover talk has dominated the build-up to games in recent weeks for the Blues, but it hasn't fazed Thomas Tuchel's side. They have now won their last six matches in all competitions, and Mount has put that down to the mentality of the squad.

"We have that winning mentality in the group," Mount told BBC Sport post-match. "Any game, any competition, we want to win. Cup or league, we give it everything. It's been a tough couple of weeks, but we are focused and ready to play.

"It shows our mentality. There is a lot going on around us. But within the group, we have so much focus, try to block out what's going on around us."

After losing in the FA Cup final in the past two seasons, Chelsea will be hoping to go one step better to clinch their first since 2018. 

Mount adds Chelsea are hungry for a domestic title, saying: "We are all so hungry for a domestic title. We need to keep going. It's not been the best run at Wembley, we want to right that wrong. We've had one defeat already this season, we want to win."

