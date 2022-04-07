Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Bounce Back After Tough Losses to Brentford & Real Madrid

Mason Mount has urged Chelsea to bounce back and improve their performances after back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's men lost 4-1 to Brentford following the international break and just days later fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid and Karim Benzema, who netted an impressive hattrick.

Speaking to Chelsea after the match, Mount urged his teammates to bounce back from the poor performances and results as they prepare to face Southampton before travelling to Madrid next week.

imago1011113642h

Reflecting on the result against Madrid, he said: "It was a very tough loss. It has been two tough losses in a row, and we need to pick ourselves up. The philosophy of Chelsea is that we’re always underdogs and we can climb the mountain that seems impossible at times.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That is what we have to do now, we have a massive game next week away at their place and hopefully we can come back and do it. The last time we played conceding goals very quickly it kills the game and it has happened again."

imago1011115990h

The midfielder continued to give his thoughts on the poor performance against Madrid as Chelsea head into the second leg two goals behind as they look to overcome the obstacle and make it to the semi-finals.

"We've conceded two goals very quickly & when that happens, it is very difficult to get back into it," Mount continued. "We kept playing & trying. We’re playing against a very good team, we needed to be on it and at 100% & at times we weren’t.

"These things happen in football. We will stick together and we will have to do that until the end of the season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011115990h
News

Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea Mentality Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms46 minutes ago
imago1011057628h
Transfer News

Report: Manchester United Ready to Break Record for Declan Rice as Chelsea Are 'In the Mix'

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011113642h
News

Mason Mount Discusses Chelsea's Champions League Chances Following Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011099576h
News

Report: Chelsea Handed Declan Rice Boost as Midfielder Tells West Ham He Wants to Leave

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011116487h
News

Thibaut Courtois Defends Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy After Real Madrid Error

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago0046129121h (1)
News

Laura Ricketts Releases Chelsea Statement Following Meetings With Executives & Fan Groups

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011109300h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Can Only Hope for Real Madrid Comeback

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011109300h
News

Thomas Tuchel Tells Chelsea to Find Level After Real Madrid Defeat

By Nick Emms5 hours ago