Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Bounce Back After Tough Losses to Brentford & Real Madrid

Mason Mount has urged Chelsea to bounce back and improve their performances after back-to-back defeats against Brentford and Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel's men lost 4-1 to Brentford following the international break and just days later fell to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid and Karim Benzema, who netted an impressive hattrick.

Speaking to Chelsea after the match, Mount urged his teammates to bounce back from the poor performances and results as they prepare to face Southampton before travelling to Madrid next week.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Reflecting on the result against Madrid, he said: "It was a very tough loss. It has been two tough losses in a row, and we need to pick ourselves up. The philosophy of Chelsea is that we’re always underdogs and we can climb the mountain that seems impossible at times.

"That is what we have to do now, we have a massive game next week away at their place and hopefully we can come back and do it. The last time we played conceding goals very quickly it kills the game and it has happened again."

IMAGO / Colorsport

The midfielder continued to give his thoughts on the poor performance against Madrid as Chelsea head into the second leg two goals behind as they look to overcome the obstacle and make it to the semi-finals.

"We've conceded two goals very quickly & when that happens, it is very difficult to get back into it," Mount continued. "We kept playing & trying. We’re playing against a very good team, we needed to be on it and at 100% & at times we weren’t.



"These things happen in football. We will stick together and we will have to do that until the end of the season."

