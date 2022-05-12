Chelsea's Mason Mount has urged his side to finish the season strong as they head into the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors against Leeds United on Wednesday heading into the final at Wembley.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount encouraged his team to end the season strong as they head into the final.

When asked about how important finishing strong in the league is, as well as lifting the FA Cup, Mount said: "It’s massive. You look over the last couple years we’ve managed to secure the top four. Two years ago we got it with fourth position, the next year we won the Champions League.

"So you know how massive it is to look ahead to next season and what we can achieve as a team. It’s a fresh start and you go again.

"To kind of ruin everything that we’ve done this whole season with a couple of games left, it would be heartbreaking for us. So we know what we need to do now."

Chelsea's victory over Leeds saw them go four points clear of Arsenal in third, with the Gunners playing Tottenham Hotspur this week.

A Tottenham loss or draw will see Chelse guarantee their Champions League spot for next season, requiring just one more point to fully secure their status if Spurs manage to beat Arsenal.

The Blues would have been expecting more from this season but have the opportunity to lift a third trophy when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

