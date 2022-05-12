Skip to main content

Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Finish Season Strong Ahead of FA Cup Final

Chelsea's Mason Mount has urged his side to finish the season strong as they head into the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

The Blues came out 3-0 victors against Leeds United on Wednesday heading into the final at Wembley.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount encouraged his team to end the season strong as they head into the final.

imago1011938603h

When asked about how important finishing strong in the league is, as well as lifting the FA Cup, Mount said: "It’s massive. You look over the last couple years we’ve managed to secure the top four. Two years ago we got it with fourth position, the next year we won the Champions League.

"So you know how massive it is to look ahead to next season and what we can achieve as a team. It’s a fresh start and you go again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"To kind of ruin everything that we’ve done this whole season with a couple of games left, it would be heartbreaking for us. So we know what we need to do now."

imago1011939136h

Chelsea's victory over Leeds saw them go four points clear of Arsenal in third, with the Gunners playing Tottenham Hotspur this week.

A Tottenham loss or draw will see Chelse guarantee their Champions League spot for next season, requiring just one more point to fully secure their status if Spurs manage to beat Arsenal.

The Blues would have been expecting more from this season but have the opportunity to lift a third trophy when they face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010082589h
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Fitness, Injury & Return Date Update

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011938603h
News

Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final to End Consecutive Wembley Defeats

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011939694h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Trevoh Chalobah After Impressing in Leeds Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011718153h
News

Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-12 at 08.54.08
News

Confirmed: Amber Group Become Chelsea's Official Sleeve Sponsor From 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011936371h
News

'We Needed a Win' - Mason Mount Delivers Thoughts on Chelsea's 'Massive' Win Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011278258h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming4 hours ago