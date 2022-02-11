Mason Mount Urges Chelsea to Take Rare Club World Cup Opportunity

Mason Mount has urged Chelsea to take their opportunity during the Club World Cup as it is a 'very rare competition'.

The 23-year-old lifted the Champions League last season with his boyhood club.

And speaking to the Telegraph, Mount has encouraged his team to take their opportunity and lift the Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Blues face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday, hoping to do enough to bring the title back to Stamford Bridge.

“It may only come around once in my career, so as a group we know how serious we’re taking this and how important it is to give it everything to win a major competition that not many win," he said.

"We’re focused on that and that’s definitely a message that has hit hard the last couple of days. You don’t get this opportunity very often and we have to take it.”

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea are without a Club World Cup trophy in their history and will be looking to complete Roman Abramovich's collection on Saturday.

Mount is using last season's Champions League triumph as motivation to win yet another trophy.

“Then you look at the trophy cabinet and see the winners’ medals and that feeling of winning and you remember that as well. I always keep everything. The Champions League is definitely number one and, hopefully, after Saturday, this one will be up there," he concluded.

Palmeiras will be no pushovers, though, and the Blues must be on their best form if they are to return to London victorious.

