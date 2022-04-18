Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mason Mount Wants to Put Previous FA Cup Disappointment Behind as Chelsea Reach Fifth Final in Six Years

Mason Mount wants Chelsea to put their previous FA Cup disappointment behind them as they reached their fifth final in six years. 

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where they will now face Liverpool in the final next month. 

It will also be Chelsea's third such game in a row, having lost the last two against Arsenal and Leicester.

imago1011384623h

Mount, who scored the second goal against the Eagles, spoke to the club's official website about their achievement, as they look to win their third trophy of the campaign.

"Amazing stat. It shows what we are about. We're a team that wants to play in finals, in these big games & win. We remember what the last game was like, now we have to put that right."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel also shared his thoughts on winning the competition this season for the first time since 2017, as he said: "We can't promise. All we can do now is to be well prepared because it will be another hard fight given their quality and run of form.

"It's difficult to beat them but this is what the cup final is about, it's about winning. It makes the season so much sweeter if you have a final you can win.

imago1011381780h

"In a final two compete against each other and you can sometimes give your everything and it's sometimes not enough."

The final will see Chelsea and Liverpool face off for the fourth time this season, having previously played each other at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0078499516h
News

Alejandro Santo Domingo Joins Sir Martin Broughton's Bid for Chelsea & Set to Become Minority Stakeholder if Successful

By Nick Emms12 minutes ago
imago1011381604h
News

Revealed: How Many Matches Chelsea Will Play By End of Season After Reaching FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011385739h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Impressive Semi-Final Record After Reaching FA Cup Final With Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011329909h
News

New Date Set for Chelsea's Premier League Trip to Manchester United After Progression to FA Cup Final

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011386001h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reflects on Chelsea's FA Cup Semi-Final Triumph Over Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011381677h
News

'Nobody Will Argue With That' - Thomas Tuchel Believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has 'More or Less Everything'

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011384623h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Bold Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claim About Career Underachievement

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008989289h
News

Report: Chelsea Bidders Monitoring AS Monaco's Paul Mitchell for Technical Director Role

By Nick Emms3 hours ago