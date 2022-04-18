Mason Mount Wants to Put Previous FA Cup Disappointment Behind as Chelsea Reach Fifth Final in Six Years

Mason Mount wants Chelsea to put their previous FA Cup disappointment behind them as they reached their fifth final in six years.

Thomas Tuchel's side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where they will now face Liverpool in the final next month.

It will also be Chelsea's third such game in a row, having lost the last two against Arsenal and Leicester.

Mount, who scored the second goal against the Eagles, spoke to the club's official website about their achievement, as they look to win their third trophy of the campaign.

"Amazing stat. It shows what we are about. We're a team that wants to play in finals, in these big games & win. We remember what the last game was like, now we have to put that right."

Tuchel also shared his thoughts on winning the competition this season for the first time since 2017, as he said: "We can't promise. All we can do now is to be well prepared because it will be another hard fight given their quality and run of form.

"It's difficult to beat them but this is what the cup final is about, it's about winning. It makes the season so much sweeter if you have a final you can win.

"In a final two compete against each other and you can sometimes give your everything and it's sometimes not enough."

The final will see Chelsea and Liverpool face off for the fourth time this season, having previously played each other at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final at the end of February.

