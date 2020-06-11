Absolute Chelsea
Mason Mount warns Chelsea team-mates over bad language in empty Premier League stadiums

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has warned his team-mates against swearing when the Blues return to Premier League action in empty grounds. 

Frank Lampard's side return after three months away next Sunday against Aston Villa at Villa Park which will be played behind closed doors. 

But with no supporters present for the remainder of the season, which will provide a different experience for players, Mount believes the cameras will pick up all audio including swearing and has warned his Chelsea team-mates against swearing during games. 

"It’s going to be interesting playing in a stadium where you can hear absolutely everything,” Mount told Chelsea’s official club website.

"We will have to be careful with the way we communicate on the pitch, whether that’s telling players where to go or what to do on the ball and things like that.

"Overall I think it will be fine, but we may have to just be careful not to use any bad language!"

"It’s very different and something we as players are not used to at all, but if it means we can get back to playing football, then that’s great.

"Obviously making sure everything is safe is the most important thing, because health is the first thing that needs to be considered, but seeing that they’ve managed to return in Germany and that we are following, it makes us very excited to get back playing."

fbl-eng-pr-chelsea-training-health-virus (12)

Mount also added how the Blues have been keeping in touch to maintain the spirit in the club.

"We’ve all been sticking together and keeping in regular contact with our team-mates, whether that’s through WhatsApp messages or Zoom calls, which we’ve been using to do gym sessions online. 

"We have a really good team spirit here at Chelsea and we wanted to keep that togetherness going, even during that time, and we’ve managed to do that."

