Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mason Mount: What 'Brilliant' Thomas Tuchel Brings to Chelsea Squad

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has spoken out about how much of an influence manager Thomas Tuchel has had at the squad since joining.

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard at the west London club back in January 2021 and has since gone on to win the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

The German tactician has transformed Chelsea into the most in form club in the world right now, having recently scored seven goals in their last two games against Leicester and Juventus.

imago1008118828h (1)

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his side's Premier League clash with eighth placed Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, Mount explained how important Tuchel's role at Chelsea has been.

"He is brilliant to work under," said Mount. "he is very intense when the games come around and in training, but off the field he is very relaxed, someone you can talk to and he puts his arm around you.

"So it is the best of both, but when you do not perform, he will not be happy and will tell you. And that is definitely something that keeps us on our toes and keeps us going.

Read More

"We have set a very high standard and we always want to keep that going and training is a big thing.

imago1007477225h

"We always look at the opposition a few days before we play them, but most of it is just focusing on ourselves.

"We know what we can do as a team and if we are doing those simple things the best we can, then we are always able to open up those pockets of space and create chances.

"Defensively that has been a big change for us and we do not really give many chances away and that starts from the front, the way we press at the front sets the tone and at the back, with the change of formation and the shape we do play, it helps at the back so the full-backs can press the side where the ball is, there is cover the other way and just move and that has really helped us."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1007477225h
News

Mason Mount: What 'Brilliant' Thomas Tuchel Brings to Chelsea Squad

51 seconds ago
imago0047246863h
News

Jody Morris Wants to Land 'Dream' Job and Manage Chelsea One Day

30 minutes ago
imago1002915333h
News

'A Humble Team' - Mason Mount Outlines Togetherness in Chelsea Squad

1 hour ago
imago1002915474h
News

Mason Mount Reveals Chelsea's 2021/22 Premier League Ambitions

1 hour ago
imago1008118828h (1)
News

Jody Morris Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago0049122596h
News

What Chelsea Told Jody Morris During Phone Call to Confirm Departure

2 hours ago
imago1008121562h (3)
News

Mason Mount Makes Lionel Messi Admission Ahead of Ballon d'Or Ceremony

3 hours ago
imago1007477225h
News

'It's Blown My Mind' - Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Ballon d'Or Nomination

3 hours ago