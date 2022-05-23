Skip to main content

Mason Mount: Winning Chelsea Player of the Season Award 'Means So Much'

Chelsea's Player of the Season, Mason Mount, has opened up on the award and admitted that it 'means so much' to him to be voted as the best performer by the Blues fans.

The midfielder retained the award, having lifted it last season for the first time.

Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Mount opened up on his pride of winning the award.

"It means so much knowing that the fans have voted for this," he said. 

"It's an absolute pleasure to play in front of them every single week. It's been a dream of mine ever since I was six years old."

The Cobham graduate continued to admit that he wouldn't have believed that it was possible to win the award twice in his first three seasons in the first team.

"If someone told me in my third season I'd win it twice, I wouldn't believe them at all. It's an absolute honour to play with these lads," he continued.

The 23-year-old concluded by praising his teammates for their performances this season but believing that they should have won more, having lost in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup final.

He finished: "We can see how tough this season has been and we still feel like we could have got more, won more. That's the level we set. It's an honour to play with these lads, this group of staff. 

"We'll be back. This is not the end of us, it's the beginning."

