Mason Mount's Four-Word Expletive Message to Nuno Tavares During Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount delivered a four-word expletive message to Arsenal defender Nuno Taveres during the Blues' 4-2 loss at Stamford Bridge.

An Eddie Nketiah brace and goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka sunk Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea.

During the match, Mount let his frustrations be known as he delivered an expletive message to Arsenal's Taveres.

imago1011447667h

The Portuguese defender went down easily under a challenge, which Mount was penalised for.

With him on the ground, the Chelsea star said: "Get the f--k up." as he made his frustrations clear.

Mount was not the only one left frustrated during the match, as Chelsea boss Tuchel made his emotions clear after the final whistle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He slammed the performances of individuals in the Chelsea team for their mistakes leading to goals as Andreas Christensen, Malang Sarr and Cesar Azpilicueta were all at fault in the loss.

imago1011446657h

"We scored five goals and lost 4-2. That's easy. Three own goals, two regular goals for us and one for Arsenal. That makes it 4-2," he said.

"I don't know if it's a defensive lack of conviction. If we have ball possession and invite these kind of mistakes, the opponent will score.

"I cannot remember any mistake in our favour of this calibre, of this quality. We don't get these goals, we give these goals away here in consecutive games, you cannot win Premier League matches."

Chelsea will be hoping to bounce back when they face West Ham on Sunday, with Mount looking to get back within the goals after scoring in three consecutive games before drawing a blank against Arsenal.

