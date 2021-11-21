Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri Praises 'Extraordinary' Stamford Bridge Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has spoken ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Blues will face the Italian giants at Stamford Bridge, knowing just a point against the visitors will guarantee them qualification for the knockout stages of the competition.

They last faced each other at the end of September, with Juventus winning 1-0 in Turin thanks to Federico Chiesa's goal at the start of the second half.

Speaking to the Italian press via football.italia, Allegri has discussed Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side.

When asked about travelling to Stamford Bridge, Allegri heaped praise upon the stadium and Chelsea's fans.

“It’s an important game, in an extraordinary stadium,” he said.

“However, we’ll play to win the group and not to qualify for the next stage, that’s something we have already achieved.”

Juventus have already sealed their place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League whilst Chelsea require one point from their two matches to ensure at least a second placed finish.

However, the Blues will still believe that they can top the group and know that a victory against the Italians would put them in good stead.

