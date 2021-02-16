Mateo Kovačić lauded by Thomas Tuchel following MOTM performance in Newcastle win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel extolled the virtues of Mateo Kovačić following the midfielder's match-winning display in his side's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday.

The 26-year-old produced a midfield masterclass as he ran the show against the Magpies with his strength, passing ability and football intelligence all on show in a double pivot alongside Jorginho.

Applauding the Croatian's performance against Newcastle, Tuchel said, in his post-match press-conference: "I love him [Kovačić]. I could wake the guy at 3 at night and he will be at Cobham at 3:15 [AM], ready to give everything," as quoted by Chelsea.

"I need to calm the guy [Kovačić] down in training, that he's not doing too much. It's a pleasure to have him."

Kovačić has been a focal part of the starting XI under the German boss and his displays over the past month have risen to a different level, cementing his status as a crucial first-team player.

Deployed at the heart of a 3-4-3 formation, the midfielder has played an instrumental role in Chelsea's resurgence under Tuchel, providing the perfect balance between attack and defence for the Blues.

Kovačić has started all of his side's games under Tuchel as Chelsea have won four and drawn one of their first five league games under the former PSG boss.

Though he failed to nail down a starting spot under Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard with N'Golo Kanté providing stiff competition in the middle of the park, Kovačić has impressed Tuchel during his early days at Stamford Bridge and has become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Chelsea broke into the top four following the win over Steve Bruce's side for the first time in three months as first-half goals from Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner sealed a routine 2-0 win for the hosts.

