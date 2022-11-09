Mateo Kovacic And Denis Zakaria Included In Their Nations' World Cup Squads

Kovacic will be travelling to his third World Cup with Croatia, while Denis Zakaria is part of Switzerland's 26-man squad for Qatar.

Kovacic has had a mixed start to the season with Chelsea, picking up a knee injury in the second game of the league campaign, missing five games in all competitions so far for the Blues.

The Croatian has played only 905 minutes of club football this season, but that hasn't stopped national team manager Zlatko Dalic picking the 28-year old, who continues to be part of Croatia's fantastic midfield three alongside Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic.

Kovacic has been capped 83 times for Croatia IMAGO / Pixsell

It's also been an interesting start to the season for Denis Zakaria, who was signed on loan by Chelsea from Juventus on deadline day in the summer.

He started two of Juventus' four games of the season before making the move to London, but did not seem to be favoured by Thomas Tuchel with the 25-year old not featuring in a single game for Chelsea before the German was sacked.

It also took new boss Graham Potter a while to integrate Zakaria into the team upon his arrival, with the midfielder finally being given a start on November 2nd (matchday six of the Champions League) against Dinamo Zagreb, where he produced a 9/10 performance, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 Chelsea victory.

No Premier League minutes for Zakaria this season may have had him biting his nails as waited to see if his name would make Murat Yakin's 26-man squad, but the 42-time capped midfielder can breathe a sigh of relief as he will find himself on the plane to Qatar.

Zakaria produced a debut performance to remember last week against Zagreb IMAGO / PA Images

Croatia find themselves in Group F with Morocco, Belgium and Canada, with their first game against Morocco on November 23rd.

Zakaria and Switzerland are in Group G with Brazil, Serbia and Cameroon, with their opening match taking place on November 24th against Cameroon.

Read More Chelsea Stories