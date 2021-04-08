NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech hand Chelsea boost ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a boost after Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech were confirmed to be able to play in Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto.

The duo were in danger of missing the second leg next Tuesday after they had a yellow card hanging over their heads for the first leg tie on Wednesday night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Chelsea came through unscathed in Seville, as did Kovacic and Ziyech. Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell put the Blues in the driving seat for a spot in the semi-finals.

sipa_32883217 (1)

Kovacic avoided a booking after starting the match as he was brought off in stoppage for Emerson Palmieri. While Hakim Ziyech was an unused substitute on Wednesday which means the pair will be available for the second leg next week. 

Chelsea are half way there but Tuchel knows the job is far from done.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday. I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32883231
News

Chelsea keep Thiago Silva and Mateo Kovacic's Champions League dream alive

sipa_32882935
News

Mason Mount sends warning to Chelsea teammates ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

sipa_32882408 (1)
News

Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech hand Chelsea boost ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

sipa_32282602 (2)
Transfer News

West Ham target move for Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer

sipa_32883185 (2)
News

Edouard Mendy & Ben Chilwell included in Champions League Team of the Week following Porto win

sipa_32883217 (1)
News

Chelsea tipped to win Champions League this season

sipa_32710818
News

Billy Gilmour 'confident' he's made the right decision to stay at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel

sipa_32567376 (1)
Transfer News

Jorginho makes Napoli admission after confirming Chelsea future