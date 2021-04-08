Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech hand Chelsea boost ahead of Champions League second leg against Porto

Thomas Tuchel has been handed a boost after Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech were confirmed to be able to play in Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg against FC Porto.

The duo were in danger of missing the second leg next Tuesday after they had a yellow card hanging over their heads for the first leg tie on Wednesday night at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Chelsea came through unscathed in Seville, as did Kovacic and Ziyech. Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell put the Blues in the driving seat for a spot in the semi-finals.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Kovacic avoided a booking after starting the match as he was brought off in stoppage for Emerson Palmieri. While Hakim Ziyech was an unused substitute on Wednesday which means the pair will be available for the second leg next week.

Chelsea are half way there but Tuchel knows the job is far from done.

"It's only half time [of the tie] and we experienced what can happen in football last Saturday. I feel a good atmosphere in the dressing room. We are happy but not too happy, excited but not too excited.

"We made a few good attacks and got two good goals today. It was hard for us to create touches in the box, find the right rhythm for a long time.

"Overall we escaped with a very, very good result. But it's the quarter-finals and we have to keep on going, it will be necessary for another top performance and top mentality next Tuesday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube