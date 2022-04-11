Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Believes Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Meeting Was Necessary Following Real Madrid Defeat

Mateo Kovacic believes that Thomas Tuchel's meeting with the Chelsea squad following their consecutive losses to Brentford and Real Madrid was necessary. 

The Blues fell to a 4-1 defeat after the international break at the hands of Thomas Frank's Brentford before Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Chelsea 3-1 in the Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Tuchel's men responded well against Southampton as they scored six in a fantastic win, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

imago1011011018h

Speaking ahead of the return leg in the Champions League as they travel to Madrid, Kovacic discussed the meeting that Tuchel had with the Chelsea squad.

The German previously revealed that he held a meeting with the squad after losing to Real Madrid in an underwhelming display.

“It was not a discussion meeting yesterday… It was more I gave my point of view. This is sometimes necessary,"  Tuchel admitted

"We take the players' view very seriously and often into account but over the last two games we thought it is necessary to give our point of view. Behind closed doors, in an atmosphere where everybody can take criticism."

imago1011241937h

Chelsea midfielder Kovacic supported Tuchel's claim that the meeting was necessary as he believes the talk helped the Blues overcome Southampton.

The Croatian said: "It's never easy to come back after national break but it is not an excuse. 

"We underperformed in the two games. It was necessary to have a talk and see where we can do better. It was a good meeting, gave us a good lift and we were ready for Southampton."

imago1011111984h
