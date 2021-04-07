Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea expect tough match against FC Porto

Mateo Kovacic is aware of the difficult test Chelsea have awaiting them on Wednesday night in Seville against FC Porto.

Chelsea travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for their first leg quarter-final tie in the Champions League, but have a point to prove as they make the short flight to Spain.

The Blues lost for the first time under Thomas Tuchel on Saturday against West Brom, which ended a run of 14 games unbeaten under the German's tutelage.

It isn't going to be an straightforward night against Porto, who progressed past Juventus in the round of 16.

And Kovacic is expecting a difficult match in Seville but knows the Blues will be ready and prepared for the European clash.

Speaking to the media ahead of the quarter-final first leg, Kovacic said: "It was a difficult draw. Porto is a good team which we saw already against Juventus. They knocked out a big opponent, they showed togetherness and a great spirit. They fight together, they stick together and so it will be a tough game for us, like every game in the Champions League, but we are prepared for it.

"When I played before at Real Madrid I learned that in this stage there are no bad opponents. This is a tough draw, Porto is an amazing team and they knocked out Juventus, a big opponent, and they showed a great character and a great team spirit. We need to show that as well and try our best to go through but it won’t be easy.

"They can play against any team, but we are a good team as well and we prepared ourselves very well for the game and we will show that. Tomorrow is a big day for us and I’m sure that the whole team is focused on that."

