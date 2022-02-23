'We Have to Prove Ourselves Again' - Mateo Kovacic Wants to Maintain High Standards at Chelsea

Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic: Chelsea Want to be 'At the Top' as They Search for More Silverware

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has said his side want to be 'at the top' as they search for more silverware. 

The Blues man joined the club on an initial loan deal from La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2018, before making his move to west London permanent the following summer. 

He is therefore now in his fourth season at the club, proving to be one of their most important players. 

imago1008929554h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Kovacic explained how the Blues want to be the best they can be as they look to compete on all fronts.

"Each season goes hand in hand with pressure, especially when you play for a club like Chelsea, who are serial trophy collectors with their eyes on the prize at all times. 

Read More

"Last year we won the Champions League, but this year we have to prove ourselves again.

"We want to be at the top, and that goes for the Premier League as well. So yes, the pressure is always there, but it’s also nice to see that people have high expectations of you. The pressure doesn’t kick pleasure out of the equation."

imago1006533252h

The Croatian international has made 168 appearances for Chelsea since he joined in 2018, scoring four and assisting 12 in all competitions.

So far this season the 27-year-old has featured 28 times for Thomas Tuchel's side at the heart of the Blues midfield.

He has won four trophies at the club, including his fourth Champions League and his third Club World Cup.

imago1009560822h
