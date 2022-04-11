Mateo Kovacic Comments on Being on Chelsea Bench Ahead of Champions League Clash Against Real Madrid

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has commented on being benched for his side as they prepare for their Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Croatian international started on the bench for the Blues in the first leg last week, before coming on at half time for Andreas Christensen.

Thomas Tuchel's side are 3-1 down on aggregate going into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu as they hope to continue the defence of their European crown.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

When talking to the media on Monday ahead of the clash, Kovacic spoke on being named on the bench for the club and the unity within the side.

"It's always difficult when you don't play no matter the opponent. The manager decides and I was prepared to come in when it is ready for my call because we are a team and you cannot play twenty players at once.

"We are together and ready to show our best."

He also commented on what he thinks of his side's chances against the Spanish giants as he said: "We have our chances. We are motivated to show our best tomorrow. We did not have our best game.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"The result is not good. There is hope, we are motivated to show our best. It will be a quality game and we are looking forward to it."

Chelsea will go into the match off the back of their 6-0 thrashing of Southampton on Saturday, with Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all getting onto the scoresheet for the Blues.

