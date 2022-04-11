Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has commented on his side's chances in the Champions League against Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are 3-1 up on aggregate against the Blues after the first leg, with striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last week.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now travel to the Santiago Bernabeu two goals down as they look to progress to the semi-finals and defend their European crown.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash in the Spanish capital, Kovacic shared his thoughts on Chelsea's chances as they face a tough test away from home.

"We have our chances. We are motivated to show our best tomorrow. We did not have our best game. The result is not good. There is hope, we are motivated to show our best. It will be a quality game and we are looking forward to it."

He also talked about any inspiration he has for a possible comeback and the Croatian international referred to his days at Madrid as he added: "Many comebacks. I was included in one!

"2015/16, we lost the game 2-0 in Wolfsburg and came to the Bernabeu and won 3-0. There are many comebacks. Chelsea against Napoli. 3-1 at Napoli and at Stamford Bridge we came back.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Football is always surprising. We need to be more than 100% to do a comeback."

Kovacic made 109 appearances in four years at Madrid and after a loan spell at the Blues in the 18/19 season, he joined the west London side on a permanent deal in 2019.

