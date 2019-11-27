Mateo Kovacic: Croatian 'almost gave up on scoring' after netting first goal for Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic netted his first goal in Chelsea colours on Wednesday against Valencia CF in the Champions League.

The wait was getting longer and longer for the Croatian to find his first goal for the club, but his wait ended as the Blues headed to Spain in the Champions League.

Just before the half-time interval, Chelsea saw themselves behind, but Kovacic gave the visitors an instant reply with a superb finish.

The 25-year-old pushed it out in front of him, and struck it sweetly into the bottom left-hand corner, leaving Jasper Cillessen with no chance as the goalkeeper couldn't keep it out.

It ended 2-2 after Christian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead in the second-half, but Valencia levelled through a freak goal from Wass, after his cross turned into a shot and caught Kepa Arrizabalaga out.

But the Croatian admitted on social media after the game that he 'almost gave up' on scoring a goal.

".. and I almost gave up on the 'goal thing'," Pulisic said. "Happy to score and help the team win a valuable point."

Chelsea now head into the final group game against LOSC Lille with their fate in their own hands.

Victory against the French side next month at Stamford Bridge will secure qualification into the last-16 in the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side got away with it at the Mestalla after the hosts missed multiple big chances to leave Chelsea off of the hook, and walked away with a draw. Three points would've secured progression, but they will have to wait slightly longer.