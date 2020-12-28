Mateo Kovacic delivers verdict on Kai Havertz and Mason Mount

Mateo Kovacic has hailed the qualities of Chelsea teammates Kai Havertz and Mason Mount ahead of their Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Chelsea host Dean Smith's side to Stamford Bridge on Monday looking to return to winning ways after three defeats in their last four.

Frank Lampard's side are experiencing a rough spell for the first time this season, which has seen midfielder Havertz come under scrutiny for his performances following his £72 million signing.

But Kovacic isn't worried about the German and believes he will become a huge player for the club and in football in general.

"I like a lot Kai Havertz," Kovacic said, as quoted by the official Chelsea website.

(Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - Pool/Getty Images)

"He is such a talented player. He is a great signing for Chelsea. He will be a huge player for Chelsea and for world football, I’m sure of that.

"He has huge potential. He is such an elegant player. He just needs to learn to play in the Premier League, that’s all. It’s a difficult league with a huge tempo, and he will get used to it. Game by game he is getting better so I have no fear for Kai."

Kovacic was also full of praise for Mason Mount who has become a regular in the first-team since Lampard's arrival following his loan spells away from the club.

"Mason has a great desire to work, his attitude is great and he is very talented," added Kovacic.

(Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

"It’s a normal thing he is doing so good because I saw last year his talent."

Kovacic admitted that the trio talk to improve each other with Mount and Havertz being more attack-minded.

‘We like to talk," continued Kovacic. "They can give me tips as well. They are both better goalscorers than me so I can look to them. It’s not about the age. Every player has his attributes. We talk and we can learn off each other.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"For me, I want to become better every game. I can still improve and be better in some parts of games which I’m trying to do. I can improve a lot and I’m sure I will be even better as the season goes on."

