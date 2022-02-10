Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Encourages Chelsea to Appreciate Club World Cup Final

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has encouraged his teammates to appreciate the Club World Cup final against Palmeiras on Saturday.

A Romelu Lukaku strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory in the semi-final against Al Hilal.

Speaking to Chelsea's media channels after the match, Kovacic discussed the upcoming final.

The Croatian has lifted three FIFA Club World Cup's throughout his career, all coming with Real Madrid during his spell in Spain.

Chelsea will be looking to rely on his experience as they have not won the competition in their history, previously falling to defeat at the hands of Conrinthians in the 2012 final.

Speaking on the upcoming final against Palmeiras, Kovacic said: "I think we need to appreciate this. We had to win a Champions League and a semi-final to reach this great final. We will be prepared for a big game.

Read More

"It was important to get to another final, to get the confidence back because I think we lacked that a bit."

imago1009579580h

Kovacic was handed the FIFA Man of the Match award for his performance in the semi-final, despite believing he could have done better.

He said: "I think I made some unforced errors which I shouldn't.

"It was a good game from the whole team, not our best performance but we will show that on Saturday."

He will be looking to be on top of his game for the final of the competition, as he seeks to make Chelsea history.

