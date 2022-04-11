Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mateo Kovacic Encourages Chelsea to Take Inspiration From Napoli Comeback Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has encouraged his side to take inspiration from their Champions League comeback against Napoli ahead of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid. 

The Blues will travel to the Spanish capital 3-1 down on aggregate after the first leg, with striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge. 

It means the reigning European Champions will have a huge task on their hands should they wish to continue the defence of their title. 

imago1011210070h

Kovacic spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Madrid and commented on Chelsea's hopes for their clash against the La Liga giants, referring to their famous comeback against their Italian opponents in 2012.

"Many comebacks. I was included in one! 2015/16, we lost the game 2-0 in Wolfsburg and came to the Bernabeu and won 3-0. There are many comebacks. Chelsea against Napoli. 3-1 at Napoli and at Stamford Bridge we came back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Football is always surprising. We need to be more than 100% to do a comeback."

The Blues lost 3-1 in their first leg against Napoli ten years ago but beat the Serie A outfit 4-1 at Stamford Bridge and therefore progressed to the quarter-finals, with the west London side eventually going on to win the title for the first time in their history.

imago1011130614h

Kovacic also added: "We have our chances. We are motivated to show our best tomorrow. We did not have our best game. 

"The result is not good. There is hope, we are motivated to show our best. It will be a quality game and we are looking forward to it."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011130429h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Set for Chelsea Return Against Real Madrid Following Covid-19 Absence vs Southampton

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011175855h
News

Confirmed 22-Man Travelling Chelsea Squad for Champions League Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms59 minutes ago
imago1011110779h
News

Full Real Madrid Team News & Predicted XI Ahead of Chelsea Clash in Champions League

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011116010h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Real Madrid: Thomas Tuchel Aims to Name Comeback Winning Side

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1011130155h
News

'I Was Prepared to Come in' - Mateo Kovacic on Being on Chelsea Bench Ahead of Real Madrid Clash

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011116010h
News

'Leaving Everything on the Pitch' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How He Wants Chelsea to Exit Champions League

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011192498h
Match Coverage

Preview: Real Madrid vs Chelsea | Champions League

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1009355678h
News

Ricketts Family Investment Group 'Well Received' By UK Government Despite Chelsea Fan Backlash

By Nick Emms3 hours ago