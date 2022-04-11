Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has encouraged his side to take inspiration from their Champions League comeback against Napoli ahead of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

The Blues will travel to the Spanish capital 3-1 down on aggregate after the first leg, with striker Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

It means the reigning European Champions will have a huge task on their hands should they wish to continue the defence of their title.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kovacic spoke to the media ahead of the trip to Madrid and commented on Chelsea's hopes for their clash against the La Liga giants, referring to their famous comeback against their Italian opponents in 2012.

"Many comebacks. I was included in one! 2015/16, we lost the game 2-0 in Wolfsburg and came to the Bernabeu and won 3-0. There are many comebacks. Chelsea against Napoli. 3-1 at Napoli and at Stamford Bridge we came back.

"Football is always surprising. We need to be more than 100% to do a comeback."

The Blues lost 3-1 in their first leg against Napoli ten years ago but beat the Serie A outfit 4-1 at Stamford Bridge and therefore progressed to the quarter-finals, with the west London side eventually going on to win the title for the first time in their history.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Kovacic also added: "We have our chances. We are motivated to show our best tomorrow. We did not have our best game.

"The result is not good. There is hope, we are motivated to show our best. It will be a quality game and we are looking forward to it."

