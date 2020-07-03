Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Team news: Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori out of Chelsea's clash with Watford

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back at the first attempt after their run of five successive victories was brought to an end on Wednesday evening following a 3-2 defeat to city neighbours West Ham. 

It leaves the Blues just two points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place and they'll be eager to secure three points at the weekend. 

But the Blues will be without Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic, Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

west-ham-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (12)

"Fikayo is still not fit. He's hopefully going to be training with us somewhere through next week. He's doing a lot of work in terms of the last bit on training pitch has been tough.

"And Kovacic is going to be out of this game. He hurt his Achilles during the West Ham game. He will miss this one, and possibly against Crystal Palace. It hopefully won't be too long after that."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard nominated for June Premier League Manager of the Month award

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for June.

Matt Debono

Leaked: Images surface of Chelsea's new 2020/21 away kit

Chelsea have only recently announced their new home strip for the upcoming season and now pictures have surfaced of the Blues' away kit for the 2020/21 campaign.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta looking to bounce back immediately against Watford

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is hoping to address the errors made in the defeat against West Ham when they face Watford on Saturday evening.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard praises Christian Pulisic's display after Chelsea's defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard has praised Christian Pulisic after his bright start since the restart for Chelsea despite the Blues losing to West Ham on Wednesday evening.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard questions Chelsea's mentality after 'frustrating' 3-2 defeat to West Ham

Frank Lampard was left frustrated on Wednesday evening in east London after Chelsea fell to a 3-2 defeat to relegation-battling West Ham.

Matt Debono

Report: Chelsea contact representatives of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Chelsea are reported to have contacted the entourage of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in order to bring the Serbian to West London in the summer.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Teams: West Ham United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from east London ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Chelsea concede last-minute goal to dent Champions League hopes

West Ham bagged a last-gasp winner to dent Chelsea's hopes of a Champions League qualification spot on Wednesday at the London Stadium.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard will continue to rely on Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

Frank Lampard has emphasised Mason Mount's importance to the side Chelsea side after the midfielder was brought off at half-time in their recent FA Cup win.

Ben Davies

Date and time confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United

The date and time for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley next month has been confirmed.

Matt Debono