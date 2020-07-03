Team news: Mateo Kovacic and Fikayo Tomori out of Chelsea's clash with Watford

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back at the first attempt after their run of five successive victories was brought to an end on Wednesday evening following a 3-2 defeat to city neighbours West Ham.

It leaves the Blues just two points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place and they'll be eager to secure three points at the weekend.

But the Blues will be without Fikayo Tomori and Mateo Kovacic, Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"Fikayo is still not fit. He's hopefully going to be training with us somewhere through next week. He's doing a lot of work in terms of the last bit on training pitch has been tough.

"And Kovacic is going to be out of this game. He hurt his Achilles during the West Ham game. He will miss this one, and possibly against Crystal Palace. It hopefully won't be too long after that."

