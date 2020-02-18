Mateo Kovacic fires 'wake up call' warning to rest of Chelsea squad

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has told his teammates to wake up after the Blues' most recent defeat to Manchester United.

The 2-0 defeat to their top-four rivals in the Premier League on Monday saw Chelsea's gap in fourth spot close, and now they are under severe pressure to retain their spot in the Champions League places.

Mateo Kovacic was a standout performer for the Blues despite falling to defeat at Stamford Bridge, and has called on the rest of his teammates to step their game up.

"We need to improve a lot because we have tough games ahead of us and we have to be focused," Kovacic said after the defeat to Manchester United.

"We have to train hard every day, to prepare our games better and try to avoid our mistakes because we are making too many mistakes in these kind of matches and you get punished.

“We have a good week ahead of us to prepare for Tottenham and to play a good match. We know this match means a lot for us because Tottenham are close behind us so we need to prepare ourselves quite a lot to win this game at home.7

"We are still fourth so we are still in a good position, but we need to wake up because they are coming from behind. We need to play these next games like we were playing in the beginning of the season and change some things as well, obviously."

