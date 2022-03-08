Mateo Kovacic Hails Chelsea's 'Amazing Striker' Romelu Lukaku

Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise upon his Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku, labelling the Belgian as an 'amazing striker'.

The 28-year-old arrived from Inter Milan in the summer for a club record fee but has struggled to provide the goals that he scored last season in Serie A.

Speaking exclusively to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic discussed Lukaku and his relationship with the forward.

When asked about the pair's understanding on the pitch, Kovacic said: “From the first day I think we understand each other quite good.

"He holds up the ball quite good, you can play one-two’s with him good. He’s an amazing striker and we are lucky to have him in our squad.”

One of Lukaku's stand-out performances came on his Stamford Bridge debut last year, with Kovacic finding his teammate with a fantastic pass.

Lukaku ran in on goal before firing home as one of two goals on his return to London.

Speaking on their link-up during the clash, Kovacic continued: “It was a good one! His run was amazing and the pass was very good in the end.

"His skill in the end was good. It needs to be a full package, the striker needs to score and I need to give a good pass.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Kovacic can help Lukaku find his feet again after he has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks, with Thomas Tuchel preferring Kai Havertz to lead his line.

