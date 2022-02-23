Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Hails Thomas Tuchel for Chelsea Improvement Since Appointment

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on head coach Thomas Tuchel for helping to improve him as a player and give him more game time.

The Croatian has been in fine form under Tuchel and played a key part in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kovacic opened up on his relationship with Tuchel.

imago1006533252h

"There have been good and bad moments for me at Chelsea, as there are for every player at every club, but when Tuchel became the coach of Chelsea, everything changed a lot," explained Kovacic.

Read More

"Everything now suits me – the style of play, the way we train. Maybe at previous clubs the coaches didn't trust me, I always lacked the trust of the coaches in me, and I got that from Tuchel at Chelsea.

"He trusts me a lot, I play all the time, and everything has worked out for me. I love the city and the club, and I am progressing in every sense."

Kovacic will be hoping to add to his impressive trophy collection when Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, looking to lift their third trophy of the season after the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs.

The Croat was taken off against LOSC Lille on Tuesday as a precaution, with an injury and will be hopeful to recover in time to compete in Sunday's final as Tuchel will be desperate to have his midfield maestro available.

