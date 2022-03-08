Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Mateo Kovacic Hails Thomas Tuchel for Improved Role in Chelsea Midfield

Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for giving him an improved role in midfield this season.

The Croatian is having the best season of his Blues career so far but spent a period on the sidelines for Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic hailed the Blues boss for his role in the midfield.

imago1010265082h

Speaking on his role, he said: “I think it changed when the new manager came. Obviously, the system suits me very well and so does the style of play. When he came I was confident and playing quite good then I had some injuries which is always a setback. This year I am better going forward, creating chances and being dangerous in the opposite area.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It’s amazing. It’s something that helps you a lot. When the boss believes in you, you are confident and can show your best. In this case it is a good connection, I feel he believes in me and I need to work hard to do everything on the pitch to be successful.”

imago1010365953h

Kovacic will be hoping to keep up his fine form, which has seen him as one of the first names on the team sheet week in week out.

Chelsea have it all to play for with the FA Cup and Champions League up for grabs as Tuchel's side will be looking to add to their UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trumphs already this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Ignored Father's Wishes to Leave Chelsea & Sign for Barcelona

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1010265082h
News

Mateo Kovacic Credits Strikers as Key to Improving His Statistics at Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010231644h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Plan to Progress Azpilicueta Talks After Securing Chelsea's Christensen

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0033290131h
News

Report: Sacramento Kings Owner Vivek Ranadive 'Readying Bid' for Chelsea

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010376074h
News

'No More Backheels' - Mateo Kovacic Makes Chelsea Injury Promise

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010338757h
News

Report: Prospective Chelsea Buyers 'Put Off' by £1BN Cost of Rebuilding Stamford Bridge

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago0089809430h
News

Report: Chicago Cubs' Ricketts Family Considering Joining Investors in Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010376227h
News

'Thank You' - Mateo Kovacic Sends Message to Roman Abramovich Following Chelsea Sale Announcement

By Nick Emms13 hours ago