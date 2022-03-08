Mateo Kovacic Hails Thomas Tuchel for Improved Role in Chelsea Midfield

Mateo Kovacic has heaped praise on Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for giving him an improved role in midfield this season.

The Croatian is having the best season of his Blues career so far but spent a period on the sidelines for Tuchel's side.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic hailed the Blues boss for his role in the midfield.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking on his role, he said: “I think it changed when the new manager came. Obviously, the system suits me very well and so does the style of play. When he came I was confident and playing quite good then I had some injuries which is always a setback. This year I am better going forward, creating chances and being dangerous in the opposite area.

“It’s amazing. It’s something that helps you a lot. When the boss believes in you, you are confident and can show your best. In this case it is a good connection, I feel he believes in me and I need to work hard to do everything on the pitch to be successful.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Kovacic will be hoping to keep up his fine form, which has seen him as one of the first names on the team sheet week in week out.

Chelsea have it all to play for with the FA Cup and Champions League up for grabs as Tuchel's side will be looking to add to their UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup trumphs already this season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube