Mateo Kovacic Jokes About 'Strange' Chelsea Injuries in Training

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has discussed the 'strange' injuries he has suffered during his time at the club before joking that he will stop performing backheels to prevent further time on the sidelines.

The Croatian had a spell out of the team this season after a fantastic start, cementing his place as one of the first names on Thomas Tuchel's team sheet.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic discussed the injuries he has suffered this season.

Very good. I had a larger injury but now I feel good again. It’s always tough in the first weeks to come back but now I feel very confident and happy I can play again," he said.

The 27-year-old continued to joke about his strange injuries, citing backheel passes as the reason behind his spells on the sidelines.

He said: “I had two injuries here at Chelsea and both times it was strange. It was a backheel pass two times. The same injury! I will not do backheel passes anymore, I will be more careful."

Chelsea will be hoping that their midfield maestro stays fit until the end of the season, with the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League still up for grabs.

Tuchel's side face Middlesbrough in the next round of the domestic competition, whilst they travel to Lille for the Champions League round of 16 second leg next week.

Kovacic has an impressive record in the European competition, lifting it three times in his career so far.

