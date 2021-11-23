Mateo Kovacic & Kai Havertz Miss Chelsea Training Ahead of Juventus Clash

Chelsea pair Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz missed training ahead of the Blues' Champions League clash against Juventus.

This will come as a blow to Chelsea, who need a point to qualify from Group H in the competition.

Havertz, who was withdrawn due to a hamstring problem against Leicester City, surprisingly did not train whilst Kovacic, suffering with the same injury from before the internarional break was expected to be out.

IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked to provide an injury update ahead of Tuesday night's game, Tuchel said: “Jorgi (Jorginho) is absolutely okay.

"We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension. We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again. Mateo Kovacic is out. That’s it.”

However, there is the possibility of Romelu Lukaku being available for selection, whilst Timo Werner could start.

The visitors will be without Giorgio Chiellini and Danilo, who have both been ruled out through injury whilst former Blue Alvaro Morata is in line to start despite Paulo Dybala returning from injury.

