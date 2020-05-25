Absolute Chelsea
Mateo Kovacic 'can learn a lot' from Chelsea boss Frank Lampard

Matt Debono

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic is confident Blues boss Frank Lampard can help him become a goalscoring midfielder at the club.

Kovacic arrived in London a year prior to Lampard's arrival under Maurizio Sarri's tenure on loan, but was signed permanently by Lampard amid the Blues being under a transfer embargo.

The 26-year-old has arguably been Chelsea's Player of the Season, proving to be a real asset in the Blues' midfield this term.

Taking to Instagram, the Croatian reflected on Lampard's positive influence since taking charge at Chelsea.

"We had a quite good year under Maurizio Sarri, winning the Europa League, in the end he left and Frank Lampard came to the team," Kovacic said on Instagram.

chelsea-v-arsenal-uefa-europa-league-final
(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"I think from the first moment our feeling was good. I liked the way he was training us, really hard training, I liked his character, how he was speaking to the team."

The only area of Kovacic's game which is missing is his goalscoring threat. He's recorded just two goals all season in all competitions, and is hoping to learn from Lampard to improve in that department.

"And I think I can learn a lot from him because all the things I am missing from my game - scoring goals and being more direct, this is the thing Lampard was amazing at in his career," he said.

"So he's a great manager, a great person and I think I can learn a lot from him during my time here."

