Mateo Kovacic's volley against Liverpool has been selected as Chelsea's 2021/22 Goal of the Season.

The 28-year-old was confirmed by the club to have won the award after his stunning strike in January at Stamford Bridge against Jurgen Klopp's side.

Chelsea came from 2-0 down to clinch a 2-2 draw in west London which saw Kovacic volley home after the ball was punched away to the edge of the box.

His goal beat Harvey Vale's against Blackpool for the Under-18s, which saw the Croatian win 88 percent of the vote.

Kovacic hailed the strike, one of only two league goals he netted last season, as beautiful when reacting to the sublime effort post-match.

"That goal was very nice and of course one of the most beautiful goals in my career. I have to say there was a little bit of luck involved because it went in off the post, but I was happy to score.

"We showed great character to come back after conceding two goals. It was one of the best atmospheres I have experienced in Stamford Bridge, to be honest, because when I scored the people really got up. Then two minutes later Christian (Pulisic) scores and it was an explosion. It was a really nice moment to be involved in such a great game."

Other Awards for the 2021/22 season:

Men's Player of the Season: Mason Mount

Academy Player of the Season: Harvey Vale

Women's Player of the Season: Sam Kerr

