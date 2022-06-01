Skip to main content

Mateo Kovacic's Stunning Strike vs Liverpool Wins Chelsea's 2021/22 Goal of the Season Award

Mateo Kovacic's volley against Liverpool has been selected as Chelsea's 2021/22 Goal of the Season. 

The 28-year-old was confirmed by the club to have won the award after his stunning strike in January at Stamford Bridge against Jurgen Klopp's side. 

Chelsea came from 2-0 down to clinch a 2-2 draw in west London which saw Kovacic volley home after the ball was punched away to the edge of the box. 

His goal beat Harvey Vale's against Blackpool for the Under-18s, which saw the Croatian win 88 percent of the vote. 

Kovacic hailed the strike, one of only two league goals he netted last season, as beautiful when reacting to the sublime effort post-match.

"That goal was very nice and of course one of the most beautiful goals in my career. I have to say there was a little bit of luck involved because it went in off the post, but I was happy to score.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We showed great character to come back after conceding two goals. It was one of the best atmospheres I have experienced in Stamford Bridge, to be honest, because when I scored the people really got up. Then two minutes later Christian (Pulisic) scores and it was an explosion. It was a really nice moment to be involved in such a great game."

imago1008929554h
imago1008936973h

Other Awards for the 2021/22 season: 

Men's Player of the Season: Mason Mount

Academy Player of the Season: Harvey Vale

Women's Player of the Season: Sam Kerr

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012248245h
News

'I Want More Playing Time' - Christian Pulisic Makes Chelsea Admission Over Future

By Matt Debono30 minutes ago
imago1010644184h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Have Agreement in Place With Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1010451853h
Transfer News

Report: Ousmane Dembele Delayed Decision on Future Until Chelsea Sale Completed

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011277395h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Have Verbal Agreement in Place With Chelsea's Marcos Alonso

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1012378170h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Conor Gallagher Promise After Chelsea Meeting

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1012245770h
News

Conor Gallagher Pens Crystal Palace Farewell Message Ahead of Chelsea Return

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago1011647111h
News

Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Named in UEFA Champions League Team of the Season

By Nick Emms20 hours ago
imago1011966136h
Transfer News

Chelsea's Valuation of Romelu Lukaku Revealed Amid Inter Milan Interest

By Nick Emms21 hours ago