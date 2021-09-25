'It's Not Easy to Play Against Them' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Previous Manchester City Games

Mateo Kovacic has cast his eye back on past meetings with Manchester City ahead of their clash this weekend.

The midfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season, with a goal and three assists in the opening seven games.

He also featured in the Champions League final against City in Porto, coming on as a substitute for Mason Mount towards the end of the game.

In an interview with the Chelsea website, Kovacic looked back on the previous meetings between the two sides.

He said: "It’s not easy to play against them because they like to have the ball and they are quite fast so you have to be compact and all together."

The Blues have beaten the Cityzens three times in their last three encounters, all of which coming in different competitions.

Today's game will be the first fixture between the two since May's European final.

He added: "Obviously we have great players to play with the ball as well and to match them so we can hurt them.

"City is a great team and they know how to win because for many years now in the Premier League they have performed on an amazing level. We need to match that and then we will have a great chance to win."

City struggled on the opening day of the season in which they lost 1-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur. However, they now find themselves in fifth in the Premier League table, four places behind the current leaders and today's hosts Chelsea.

