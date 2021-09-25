'We Have a Great Squad' - Mateo Kovacic Comments on Chelsea Trophy Prospects

September 25, 2021
Mateo Kovacic Makes Admission Over Chelsea's Trophy Prospects

Mateo Kovacic has spoken on Chelsea's ability to compete and win trophies.

The Croatian joined the Blues in 2018 on an initial loan from Real Madrid before making the move permanent the next summer. 

He has since won three trophies in blue, with the 27-year-old hopeful of more to come.

In an interview with the Chelsea website, Kovacic voiced his thoughts on the Blues' trophy chances.

He said: "I always imagined that we could go for trophies because we have a great squad and we showed at the end of last season that we can fight for many titles."

Chelsea's last trophy came at the start of August when they won the Super Cup on penalties against Villarreal.

Just a few weeks beforehand, the Blues secured their second ever Champions League title in Porto against this weekend's opponents Manchester City.

He added: "We’ve started quite well so we need to continue this run and be in all the competitions because we want to be there trying to win."

Chelsea have made an impressive start to the season already. They are currently top of the Premier League table and have been victorious in both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

Last season's success and their form under Tuchel have made the Blues one of the favourites to win the league this season, something they have been unable to do since the Antonio Conte era in 2017.

They will face the reigning champions Manchester City today at Stamford Bridge, the first meeting between the two sides since the European final in May.

