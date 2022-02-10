'Unforced Errors' - Mateo Kovacic's Honest Admission Following Man of the Match Display in Club World Cup vs Al Hilal

Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Makes Honest Admission Following Man of the Match Display in Club World Cup vs Al Hilal

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic believes that he could have done better despite his Man of the Match award in the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal.

The Croatian was dominant in midfield with his driving runs and chance creation for the Blues.

However, speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app after the match, Kovacic revealed that he believes he could have done more in the game.

He said: "I think I made some unforced errors which I shouldn't. 

"It was a good game from the whole team, not our best performance but we will show that on Saturday."

The Croat was name Man of the Match despite Kepa Arrizabalaga's heroics in goal, keeping the scores level with several crucial saves.

Read More

Kovacic was full of praise for the 'world class' shot stopper, who has more than stepped up in the absence of Edouard Mendy whilst the Senegal international was on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

imago1009579580h

"Kepa showed again that he is a world class goalkeeper like always. We have two of them... three of them with Marcus. We are very lucky," Kovacic continued.

The Chelsea man is keen to put in an even better performance when Chelsea face Palmeiras in the final on Saturday, looking to win the Club World Cup for the first time in the history of the football club.

Chelsea do not have great history against Brazilian sides in the competition, however, having fallen to defeat in the final to Corinthians back in 2012.

