January 3, 2022
Mateo Kovacic Provides Chelsea Fitness Update After Injury & Covid-19 Return

Author:

Mateo Kovacic has offered a positive fitness update after he completed 90 minutes for Chelsea against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old completed his second consecutive full 90 in the Premier League as they battled it out for a 2-2 draw in a thrilling affair in west London. 

Kovacic was phenomenal in the middle of the park alongside N'Golo Kante, and his performance was capped off with a stunning goal to mark the beginning of 2022 as he looped a volley past Caoimhin Kelleher into the top corner. 

imago1008929554h

Kovacic was knackered at full-time, a sign of how well and much effort the Croatian put into his display.

He missed a run of eight straight league games with a hamstring problem, before returning and catching Covid immediately. 

Read More

The Croatian is nearing getting back to 100 per cent, his display on Sunday certainly showed that, and he reflected on his Man of the Match display.

"I had some difficulties over the last two months," admitted Kovacic to the official Chelsea website. "I think I started the season quite well, I felt very good, but then I got an injury and when I came back I got Covid. So it was not easy but I was working a lot to come back and gaining fitness game by game.

imago1008929237h

"Today was an important test for me because Liverpool is a high-intensity team, so I think I coped good with that, but still there is a lot of room for improvement for me and to gain fitness even more."

He also earned the praise from his boss Thomas Tuchel who lauded Kovacic and Kante for their impact

"You can see what we miss when they are there," admitted Tuchel. "There is no secret that we put the responsibility on them normally. It's then easier for everyone else. We try to find solutions, to push everybody. They were very good today." 

imago1008941304h
