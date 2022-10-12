Mateo Kovacic On Recovering In Europe And Returning To San Siro

Mateo Kovacic spoke about Chelsea's European revival and returning to the stadium he played at earlier in his career.

Chelsea now find themselves top of their Champions League group after last night's victory over AC Milan and RB Salzburg's draw with Dinamo Zagreb, and Kovacic admitted that despite a poor start to the campaign, the team are now in a position they are happy with.

"We started the Champions League in not a good way as we wanted, and now in the last few games we recovered our form.

"We got six points over the last two matches which has not been easy. We are in a good position and we need to continue like that.

"In football, if you work hard and if you get your game right then you can change the situation, which we did very well."

Trevoh Chalobah performed admirably on his reintroduction to the starting lineup IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

The big talking point from last night's match was referee Daniel Siebert's performance after he harshly sent off AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori in the first half for conceding a penalty as he brought Mason Mount down in the area, a decision that changed the entire course of the game as Chelsea dominated from that point onwards, going on to win 2-0.

Tomori protests his innocence as he is dismissed by Siebert IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Jorginho stepped up and converted from the spot, his 26th penalty goal for the Blues and Kovacic said he was confident that his midfield partner would score under pressure.

"Jorginho is taking his penalties very calmly so it was clear that he would score it.

Jorginho continues his impressive penalty scoring record with Chelsea by scoring last night IMAGO / PA Images

"We started the game well and like I said, the red card helped us but then we controlled the game a lot, scored the second goal and could have scored even more which we didn’t, but it was still a big win."

The midfielder ended by talking about his return to San Siro, where he played for a couple of seasons during his time with Inter Milan.

"I love it [the atmosphere]! I played here for two-and-a-half years, it’s so nice. The atmosphere today was great and I think the whole team enjoyed the game, the result was very good for us."

Chelsea will now use a four day break to prepare for their next game, when they face Aston Villa in the league on Sunday as Graham Potter's impressive start to management at Chelsea continues.

