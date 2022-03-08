Mateo Kovacic Outlines Chelsea's End of Season Ambitions Following Carabao Cup Final Defeat

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has outlined the Blues' ambitions for the rest of the season after falling to defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

The domestic final at Wembley was the chance to add to the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs already this season for Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic revealed the plans for the rest of the season.

He said: “We want more because we saw last season from a tough moment, to win the Champions League is incredible.

"We saw we can win a lot of trophies going forward because this is a good mixture between experienced players and amazing young players. This group can be together for a very long time and we can win a lot of trophies.”

The Croatian international continued to reveal that he believes Chelsea can still win every competition that they are competing in.

“Let’s see. We should go game by game. Quarter finals of FA Cup, good position in Premier League, Champions League we have a good first game. We are in three competitions still and will try to fight for every competition," he said.

This will be music to the ears of Chelsea fans, who are hoping to see their side retain their Champions League crown after last season's triumph.

The Blues also have it all to play for in the FA Cup, facing Championship side Middlesbrough in the quarter finals as they look to make up for last season's Wembley loss.

