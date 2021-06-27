Kovacic Discusses Gilmour's Chelsea Future Amid Premier League Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Mateo Kovacic Praises Important Player Billy Gilmour Amid Loan Interest

The pair have impressed at this summer's European Championships.
Mateo Kovacic has praised fellow Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and believes that he will be an imporant player for the Blues in the future.

Mateo Kovacic spent time on the treatment table towards the tail-end of the season, giving Gilmour an opportunity to impress under Thomas Tuchel.

The Scotsman put in a fine display against England in the group stages at Euro 2020 and has had interest from several Premier League clubs already this summer.

Billy Gilmour is set for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge this summer

Speaking to the press ahead of Croatia's last-16 clash with Spain at Euro 2020, Kovacic said: “Billy’s qualities cannot be brought into question,

“He is still a young player but he has played a lot of good matches for Chelsea and for his national team.

“He is definitely going to be an important player for Chelsea in the near future.

“I don't give him too much advice but we do talk a lot. I have seen Billy's abilities from the first time he started training with the first team. He can become a really excellent player so it is up to him to work hard and to get better with each day. I am sure that, with his personality, he is going to do that.”

Reports have suggested that Gilmour is set for a move to Norwich City, but the player's former club Rangers are also interested in the midfielder.

What Thomas Tuchel said about Billy Gilmour

Speaking after Chelsea's match against Arsenal earlier in the season, Tuchel discussed Gilmour's Chelsea performances and future at the club.

He said: "For Billy's situation, we will talk after the season. Right now he is here and is doing his job. It's clear it's very hard for him because we lacked today N'Golo and Mateo Kovacic in midfield and they are huge for us. It's not fair to this all on his shoulders but he did a fantastic match at [Man City] and an absolutely ok match today. He was certainly not the problem."

