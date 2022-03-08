Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Chelsea's 'Unlucky' Run of Domestic Cup Final Defeats

Mateo Kovacic has reflected on Chelsea's Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool and believes the Blues have been unlucky in recent domestic finals.

Chelsea fell to defeat in back-to-back FA Cup finals also, at the hands of Arsenal and Leicester City.

Speaking to Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic has admitted that his side have been unlucky in recent times.

When asked about the recent Carabao Cup final defeat on penalties, Kovacic said: “With English cups it is not going the right way in the last years and we are losing finals at Wembley we easily could win.

"It can go the other way around, this time we were not lucky in penalties even if we had a great game.

"We showed a big character in 120 minutes and a big game which the manager also said. In the end we lost but we need to keep our heads up and win another trophy this season.”

The Croatian is keen to not let Chelsea's heads drop this season as they target further success, still involved in both the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

“Let’s see. We should go game by game," he said. "Quarter finals of FA Cup, good position in Premier League, Champions League we have a good first game. We are in three competitions still and will try to fight for every competition.

“We want more because we saw last season from a tough moment, to win the Champions League is incredible. We saw we can win a lot of trophies going forward because this is a good mixture between experienced players and amazing young players. This group can be together for a very long time and we can win a lot of trophies.”

