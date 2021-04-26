Mateo Kovacic remains out for Chelsea against Real Madrid, confirms Thomas Tuchel

NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Thomas Tuchel confirms Mateo Kovacic will miss Champions League tie against Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Mateo Kovacic's absence for Chelsea for their first leg semi-final Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Kovacic will miss the clash against his former side as he remains out with a hamstring problem. He picked up the injury in training prior to their second leg against Porto in the previous round in Seville and has been sidelined ever since. 

Tuchel confirmed last week that the Croatian would miss the first leg against Zinedine Zidane's side.

"With Mateo, I think we can hope for Fulham [for him to return]," said Tuchel last Friday.

"But that is my hope and not a medical assumption, so don't take that for granted. Maybe the physios and doctors will kill me for saying that! We hope that he maybe he will be back for Fulham, which is between the Real Madrid games.

"Tomorrow is a game, then we have two days to prepare for Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Champions League. Without training, that won't happen so I think realistically Fulham is the target for Kova."

And on Monday, Tuchel provided confirmation of the team news which will see Kovacic stay in England ahead of their trip to Madrid. 

"The injury update is very short. There is only one player missing and that is Mateo Kovacic.

"Kova is not ready yet to return but everyone else is available and will be in the squad with us for tomorrow."

