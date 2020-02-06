Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has piled of praise for Blues head coach Frank Lampard, after the Croatian compared Lampard to former boss Maurizio Sarri.

Kovacic arrived on season-long-loan following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, however once the Italian departed at the end of the season, his future remained unclear.

Frank Lampard arrived at helm at Stamford Bridge, and with the summer transfer ban, Mateo Kovacic was the only player the Blues could sign due to the 25-year-old already being registered with the club.

Mateo Kovacic has been regular under Frank Lampard, making 22 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. Getty Images

The decision was made to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis in the summer, and neither Kovacic or Lampard has looked back since, with the permanent addition proving to be a huge success.

Kovacic spoke to FourFourTwo on Frank Lampard, and revealed that his arrival has changed the attitude in the camp towards training sessions.

"When the club announced him as their new coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I came to Chelsea under Sarri, but I must say that Lampard is an exceptional manager," Kovacic said.

"He has kept the character he had as a player in his personality as a coach, which has inspired all of us. He commits himself with everything he’s got.

----------

"Training is always challenging and different from last season – that’s probably the main difference between Lampard and Sarri, who made the concept of training quite monotonous.

"There were a lot of similar training sessions with a focus on tactical preparation. I believe Frank has a bright future ahead of him, and if he gets enough time he can take Chelsea to many more successes."

----------

