Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

Mateo Kovacic: Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea training sessions were boring

Matt Debono

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has piled of praise for Blues head coach Frank Lampard, after the Croatian compared Lampard to former boss Maurizio Sarri. 

Kovacic arrived on season-long-loan following the arrival of Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, however once the Italian departed at the end of the season, his future remained unclear. 

Frank Lampard arrived at helm at Stamford Bridge, and with the summer transfer ban, Mateo Kovacic was the only player the Blues could sign due to the 25-year-old already being registered with the club. 

5d1abd62a3103dbf57a71b86
Mateo Kovacic has been regular under Frank Lampard, making 22 appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. Getty Images

The decision was made to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis in the summer, and neither Kovacic or Lampard has looked back since, with the permanent addition proving to be a huge success. 

Kovacic spoke to FourFourTwo on Frank Lampard, and revealed that his arrival has changed the attitude in the camp towards training sessions.

"When the club announced him as their new coach, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I came to Chelsea under Sarri, but I must say that Lampard is an exceptional manager," Kovacic said.

"He has kept the character he had as a player in his personality as a coach, which has inspired all of us. He commits himself with everything he’s got.

----------

RUTHLESS FRANK - Frank Lampard discussed why he dropped Kepa Arrizabalaga against Leicester City.

"Training is always challenging and different from last season – that’s probably the main difference between Lampard and Sarri, who made the concept of training quite monotonous.

"There were a lot of similar training sessions with a focus on tactical preparation. I believe Frank has a bright future ahead of him, and if he gets enough time he can take Chelsea to many more successes."

Click here for the full interview.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jorginho's agent refuses to rule out Chelsea exit to make Juventus switch

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has refused to rule out a move which would see the Italian make a move back to Italy to join Juventus.

Matt Debono

Premier League clubs vote to extend summer transfer window

The Premier League has announced that the summer transfer window will revert to its old format following a vote by the 20 Premier League clubs.

Matt Debono

Revealed: Why Frank Lampard axed Willian for Pedro in Chelsea's draw against Leicester City

Frank Lampard has sent Chelsea winger Willian a warning after the Brazilian was dropped in the Blues' recent draw against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan 'summer priority' for Chelsea to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga

Frank Lampard has reportedly started planning his summer transfer activity and has made LOSC Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan a priority.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard delighted for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after brace against Leicester City

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has sung the praises of defender Antonio Rudiger following the German's brace against Leicester City.

Matt Debono

Antonio Rudiger: No intention to handball in late stages against Leicester City

Antonio Rudiger has responded to the late decision not to award Leicester City a penalty in the dying moments in the Premier League fixture at the King Power.

Matt Debono

Man City forward Sergio Aguero names former Chelsea captain John Terry as toughest opponent

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero has admitted former Chelsea captain John Terry was his toughest opponent to play against.

Matt Debono

Danger Zone: Jorginho one caution away from two-match suspension

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho collected another yellow card in the Premier League, which sees the Italian on the brink of a two-game suspension.

Matt Debono

Highlights: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea could only claim a point against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the King Power Stadium.

Matt Debono

Report: Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to reluctantly settle for a draw against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Matt Debono