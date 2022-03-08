Skip to main content
Mateo Kovacic Reveals Key to Improving His Statistics at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed the secret to him registering more assists this season compared to last.

In 18 Premier League appearances so far this season, the Croatian has clocked up five assists compared to just one in 27 appearances last season.

Speaking on the improvement, via Chelsea's Fifth Stand app, Kovacic opened up on his improvement.

When asked about how he has improved in chance creation in the final third, Kovacic said: “I think it changed when the new manager came. Obviously, the system suits me very well and so does the style of play. When he came I was confident and playing quite good then I had some injuries which is always a setback. This year I am better going forward, creating chances and being dangerous in the opposite area."

The midfielder continued to credit Chelsea's strikers, joking that their finishing has improved from last season and that they are finishing off his chances.

“More assists is maybe thanks to the strikers, when you give the ball sometimes they don’t score! This year I had the luck that they arrived and scored it."

However, Kovacic is keen to not get drawn into looking too much into the statistics as he believes his role does not revolve around goal involvements.

"I am happy when the stats are good but I never watch the stats. It’s important but not too important. My role in the team is something else, I try to be involved in other things. That’s more my job, not the stats!”

