'Everything Now Suits me' - Mateo Kovacic Reveals His Love for Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic Reveals Love for Chelsea Amid Successful Season in Blue

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has revealed his love for the club amid another successful season in blue. 

The Blues man joined the side from Real Madrid in an initial loan deal, with the Croatian international then making his move to west London permanent the following summer. 

He has won a trophy in every season bar one since he signed and has become one of the club's most crucial players. 

imago1009560822h

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, the 27-year-old spoke on his love for Chelsea as he competes in his fourth season for the World Champions.

"There have been good and bad moments for me at Chelsea, as there are for every player at every club, but when Tuchel became the coach of Chelsea, everything changed a lot.

Read More

"Everything now suits me – the style of play, the way we train. Maybe at previous clubs the coaches didn't trust me, I always lacked the trust of the coaches in me, and I got that from Tuchel at Chelsea.

"He trusts me a lot, I play all the time, and everything has worked out for me. I love the city and the club, and I am progressing in every sense."

imago1008929554h

Kovacic has featured 169 times for Chelsea since he joined in 2018, scoring four goals and assisting 12 in all competitions.

The Croatian has won four trophies so far in blue, with the central midfielder collecting winners' medals in the Champions League, the Europa League, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

imago1006533252h
