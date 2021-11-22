Thomas Tuchel Confirms Mateo Kovacic is Out of Clash Against Juventus

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out of the Champions League clash against Juventus on Tuesday night.

The Croatian has been out of action for the Blues since their Carabao Cup win against Southampton at the end of October due to a hamstring problem.

He has made 13 appearances so far this season, but will not be fit enough to be a part of the Chelsea squad for their tie against the Serie A giants.

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday's game, Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed the injury status of the 27-year-old midfielder, as he said: "Mateo Kovacic is out."

He also revealed the fitness statuses of some of the players who featured in the 3-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday, adding: "Jorginho is absolutely okay. We had to take Kai off due to hamstring problems, he felt a bit of tension.

"We have some doubts with him, we need to check to see if he can train without any problems. This is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good in training yesterday, he is back in the squad again."

The Blues are currently second in their Champions League group and know they need just a point in their remaining two games to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Their last meeting with Juventus saw the Turin-based side win 1-0 thanks to Federico Chiesa's goal at the start of the second half, proving to be just Chelsea's second loss of the season so far.

