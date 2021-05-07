Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Chelsea's clash against Manchester City

Mateo Kovacic will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday evening, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Kovacic has been missing through a hamstring problem picked up prior to the quarter-final Champions League second leg tie against Porto last month.

His return suffered a set back earlier this week, Tuchel confirmed, and he has been ruled out again of their trip to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's soon-to-be Premier League champions side.

What Thomas Tuchel said regarding Mateo Kovacic's return

"In terms of the injury list, it does not change much. We still have training to go later today where things could change but right now, everyone is ready apart from Kova.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"Kova is unfortunately still out. We hope to bring him back for the game against Arsenal and then hopefully for Wembley [FA Cup final v Leicester].

"It will be tight for the Arsenal game but for tomorrow, for sure, he is will be out. Everyone else is available for tomorrow’s match."

Chelsea set to make changes against Manchester City

Tuchel hinted at fresh legs from Wednesday night which is set to see him make several changes to his team.

"We haven't totally decided yet," added Tuchel on his plans for the match.

"We have one day less to recover and it's away game, so we are travelling today and that's a key factor at this time of the season.

"I imagine we'll need some fresh legs and fresh minds, guys who want to show they deserve a chance in a big fixture.

"Whether there will be new stuff tactically I don't know. I haven't decided yet. I have to look at who is available after training today. There is a high possibility we will see some changes."

