Mateo Kovacic ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Fulham

Mateo Kovacic continues to hand Chelsea injury blow after setback ahead of Fulham match

Thomas Tuchel won't have Mateo Kovacic available for selection when Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Kovacic has been out with a hamstring injury which he picked up in Seville prior to Chelsea's quarter-final second leg tie against Porto in the Champions League. 

Tuchel hoped the Croatian would return against Fulham on Saturday but they have suffered a setback which sees him ruled out and absent once again.

Talking to the media on Friday, Tuchel confirmed the team news, saying: "No unfortunately Kova is not available this weekend.

"He trained a bit with us this week but he is still a little bit injured. He is not fully confident or comfortable enough with the injury to play just yet."

Tuchel added: ‘Yes, for sure it is a concern. Before today we thought Kova would have a big chance to join us latest for Real Madrid, maybe even for Fulham.

sipa_32613835 (2)

"So we’ve had a setback with him but I want to remain positive and hopefully it’s not too bad."

Antonio Rudiger also misses out for the Blues after picking up an injury against Real Madrid on Tuesday. 

"All other players are available except for Toni Rudiger, who got injured in the last minute of the Madrid game and misses out," continued Tuchel. "So, these are the two guys who are unavailable for Fulham tomorrow.

"With Toni, I’m positive in him being fit for Wednesday [against Real Madrid]."

